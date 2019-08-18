Smucker J M Co (SJM) Shares Declined While Truepoint Has Decreased Stake; White Pine Capital Increases Stake in Infusystem Holdings (INFU)

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 53.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 2,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 2,523 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 5,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $114.35. About 531,231 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Estimated Tax Benefit of $200 Million From Deal; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – WILL EXPLORE STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR ITS U.S. BAKING BUSINESS, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL SALE; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Annual Cost Synergies of $55 Million Expected Within First Three Years After Acquisition; 07/03/2018 – SMUCKER’S PILLSBURY DOUGHBOY, BAKING BRANDS SAID TO BE FOR SALE; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Barry C. Dunaway, Head of Pet Food and Pet Snacks, to Retire; 22/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – ANNOUNCED A LIMITED, VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SPECIFIC LOTS OF TWO VARIETIES OF MILO’S KITCHEN DOG TREATS; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – L CATTERTON AND THE LANG FAMILY TO SELL AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION TO THE J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER CO IS CONSIDERING A SALE OF ITS BAKING BRANDS, INCLUDING PILLSBURY- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – DEAL IS AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, WHICH CO WILL FUND WITH DEBT

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Infusystem Holdings Inc (INFU) by 26.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 84,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.78% . The institutional investor held 401,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 316,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Infusystem Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.91M market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 34,732 shares traded or 98.73% up from the average. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEMKT:INFU) has risen 40.96% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.96% the S&P500. Some Historical INFU News: 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM HOLDER MORRIS INTERESTED IN TALKS ON DEAL TO BUY CO; 21/03/2018 – INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS HOLDER MESON CAPITAL TO SEEK TALKS; 25/04/2018 – InfuSystems to Nominate Terry Armstrong and Ronald Peele as Independent Directors for Election to Board; 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JAN SKONIECZNY, WILL RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – InfuSystems Chief Operating Officer Jan Skonieczny Retiring, Effective April 28; 21/03/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS – SEEK TO ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE WITH INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS’ MANAGEMENT, BOARD REGARDING STRATEGIC,OPERATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES; 21/03/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS REPORTS 4.7 PCT STAKE IN INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC AS OF MARCH 19, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC – ANNOUNCED HIRING OF GREG SCHULTE AS ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – InfuSystems Names Greg Schulte Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.01

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. SJM’s profit will be $200.70M for 16.24 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual earnings per share reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Mgmt Lc reported 2,612 shares. 12,143 are held by Mariner Lc. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 16,229 shares. Schmidt P J Inv owns 2,166 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 291 shares. Palouse Capital Management Inc reported 2.58% stake. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). British Columbia Mgmt Corporation stated it has 21,085 shares. Financial Advantage owns 32,102 shares or 2.67% of their US portfolio. 32,378 are owned by Raymond James Financial Services. Pinnacle Associate Limited has invested 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 9,522 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Westpac Bk Corporation, Australia-based fund reported 11,772 shares.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares Tr (IWP) by 6,260 shares to 61,408 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Tr (IEFA) by 14,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $274,803 activity. Shuda Scott had bought 11,224 shares worth $49,065. Another trade for 3,900 shares valued at $16,458 was bought by Dilorio Richard. AWM Investment Company – Inc. bought 16,650 shares worth $78,926.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold INFU shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 8.25 million shares or 9.22% more from 7.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Lc owns 46,642 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 831 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 36,365 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Community Comml Bank Na reported 12,000 shares. 401,250 are held by White Pine Capital Ltd Llc. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Barclays Plc reported 121 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 345,000 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Teton Advsrs Incorporated invested in 612,448 shares. Weber Alan W reported 58,400 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 23,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 554,376 shares or 0.03% of the stock.