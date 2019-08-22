Smucker J M Co (SJM) Shareholder Bb&T Securities Upped Its Position by $512,256; Lakeland Bancorp Com (LBAI) Market Valuation Declined While Highlander Capital Management Cut Its Position by $329,000

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com (LBAI) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 137,727 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 161,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $761.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 30,975 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 4,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 189,519 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.08M, up from 185,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $113.79. About 399,616 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER TO BUY AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION IN $1.7B DEAL; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE NET SALES OF ABOUT $800 MLN IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER CLOSING TRANSACTION; 06/03/2018 – FTC: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker Would Control at Least 70% of Market for Branded Canola, Vegetable Oils With Wesson Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – DJ J M Smucker Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJM); 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 23/03/2018 – FDA:SJM RECALLS LIMITED LOT OF MILO’S KITCHEN DOG TREATS; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 23/03/2018 – FDA INFORMED SMUCKER OF 3 REPORTS OF ILLNESS

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 136,850 shares to 295,652 shares, valued at $10.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 27,230 shares to 30,630 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. LBAI’s profit will be $18.18M for 10.47 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.