Smucker J M Co (SJM) Shareholder Armistice Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $11.60 Million as Share Value Rose; As Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Capital Innovations Has Lowered by $2.79 Million Its Holding

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $115.19. About 1.34M shares traded or 61.50% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 20/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 10 Days; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Disagree With FTC’s Conclusion; 08/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER’S SALE OF ITS BAKING BRANDS COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION IN SALE- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 24/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 10 Days; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Ainsworth Acquisition Strengthens Current Pet Food Portfolio; 04/04/2018 – J. M. Smucker said it would acquire pet food and pet snacks maker Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to strengthen its pet food portfolio

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) by 93.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 40,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,910 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 43,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 1.03 million shares traded or 21.36% up from the average. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 30.49% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN; 09/04/2018 – MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2017 Form 20-F; 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH; 03/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows as central bank fails to calm markets; 20/03/2018 – Vitol, Total in talks to acquire Brazil’s Alesat; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET REV. R$20.75B, EST. R$21.42B; 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL73.9M; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J. M. Smucker: Sweet Dividend Growth And Value – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J.M. Smucker Co.: These Catalysts Could Send The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Safe Is J.M. Smucker’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J.M. Smucker slips after light revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. SJM’s profit will be $200.19M for 16.36 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual earnings per share reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 98 shares or 0% of the stock. Sit Inv holds 0% or 1,275 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd Co holds 90,833 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Greylin Investment Mangement Incorporated holds 0.21% or 7,980 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Mngmt has invested 0.26% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Brandywine Glob Invest has 0.08% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 100,974 shares. Puzo Michael J owns 2,060 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Eqis Capital Management Inc reported 5,715 shares. Ent has 0.01% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.08% or 1.83 million shares. Cipher Lp accumulated 11,183 shares. 24,207 were accumulated by Gulf Intl Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd. Peoples Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Oakworth Capital Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 4 shares.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 532,000 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $38.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN).

Analysts await Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. UGP’s profit will be $83.86 million for 16.38 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.