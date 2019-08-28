Smucker J M Co (SJM) Holder Homrich & Berg Increased Its Holding by $452,284 as Market Valuation Declined; Soros Fund Management Has Decreased Holding in Nrg Energy (NRG) by $11.55 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 47.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.74M, down from 575,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.41. About 116,258 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 82.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 3,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 8,606 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 4,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $105.58. About 265,148 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – Smucker Kills Cooking-oil Acquisition After FTC Complaint — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: No Assurance Exploration of Strategic Options Will Result in Transaction or Other Action; 07/03/2018 – SMUCKER’S PILLSBURY DOUGHBOY, BAKING BRANDS SAID TO BE FOR SALE; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INCUR APPROXIMATELY $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME COSTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER EXPLORING STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR U.S. BAKING UNIT; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 04/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; Company to Explo; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Products Potentially Contain Elevated Levels of Beef Thyroid Hormone; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Fincl Bank & Tru stated it has 16,851 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 12,160 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gp Llc has 0% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 19,353 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 23,509 are held by Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 10,226 shares. 4,296 are held by Daiwa Secs Grp. Ledyard Fincl Bank invested in 25,866 shares. Cadence Bankshares Na invested 0.08% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Orrstown Financial Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 27 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Inc reported 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Founders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 27,004 shares. 8.01 million are held by State Street Corporation. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 12 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,371 shares to 34,761 shares, valued at $9.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 17,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 973,918 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The J. M. Smucker Company’s (NYSE:SJM) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “COAC Recommends Bill To Boost Imports From Northern Triangle – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J. M. Smucker declares $0.88 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on NRG Energy – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NRG Energy caps 10% plunge in week since earnings report – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Zacks.com published: “What’s in the Cards for NRG Energy (NRG) in Q2 Earnings? – Zacks.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Cisco Systems, NRG Energy and D. R. Horton – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Prn) by 3.50M shares to 17.90 million shares, valued at $19.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 241,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,000 shares, and has risen its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).