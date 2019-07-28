Smucker J M Co (SJM) Holder Armistice Capital Has Lowered Holding by $11.60 Million as Shares Rose; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Shareholder Kylin Management Has Increased Its Stake

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 1.45M shares traded or 13.28% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 595,015 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Estimated Tax Benefit of $200 Million From Deal; 20/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Declares Dividend And Announces Annual Meeting Date; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids, sources say [20:08 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to J.M. Smucker for $1.9 Billion; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – BELGYA CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE CHAIR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 23/03/2018 – FDA:SJM RECALLS LIMITED LOT OF MILO’S KITCHEN DOG TREATS; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – L CATTERTON AND THE LANG FAMILY TO SELL AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION TO THE J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 2.09M shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $19.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Com has invested 2.16% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa, France-based fund reported 11,452 shares. Advisory Alpha invested 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Raymond James & Associates accumulated 221,935 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 10,111 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The reported 21,590 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc stated it has 169,638 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company owns 101,788 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 23,519 were reported by Schroder Invest Mgmt Group. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 83,775 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 5,079 shares. First Trust stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Brave Asset reported 5,550 shares.

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. SJM’s profit will be $200.71M for 16.23 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual earnings per share reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.