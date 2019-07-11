Smucker J M Co Com New (SJM) Holding Maintained by Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Parthenon Has Cut Holding by $1.02 Million

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 373,197 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.02M, down from 381,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co Com New (SJM) by 390.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 41,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,734 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, up from 10,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $118.14. About 746,095 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: David Lemmon to Lead Pet Business; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE NET SALES OF ABOUT $800 MLN IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER CLOSING TRANSACTION; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 04/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; Company to Explo; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER TERMINATES PACT AFTER CHALLENGE FROM FTC; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER EXPLORING STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR U.S. BAKING UNIT

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Apple vs. Microsoft – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Forget Google: Here Are 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Microsoft, ServiceNow Announce Cloud Partnership – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Canopy Growth Corp, Microsoft and Netflix – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Perkins Coie Trust has 4.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 79,174 shares. Eagle Advsrs Llc holds 168,362 shares. Tctc Hldg Limited Liability Company owns 549,976 shares for 3.51% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System holds 3.58% or 11.97 million shares. Cap Ok, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 253,458 shares. The New York-based Garrison Bradford And Assocs has invested 0.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Co owns 92,789 shares. Stonebridge Cap invested in 101,377 shares. 20,685 were reported by Argi Limited Liability Company. Td Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 6,414 shares. 920,773 were reported by Veritas Mngmt Llp. 575,511 are owned by Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Llc. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.09 million shares. Legacy Cap Prtnrs Inc has invested 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp Com (NYSE:CSX) by 88,317 shares to 39,039 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS) by 9,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,162 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Food For Thought – Seeking Alpha” on February 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J. M. Smucker: Still Worth A Dip In The Cookie Jar? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What J.M. Smucker’s Management Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” published on December 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moller Fin has 1,778 shares. Thompson Mngmt holds 0.64% or 28,567 shares. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Citigroup accumulated 87,725 shares. Ledyard State Bank owns 25,866 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc invested in 5,286 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 191,106 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cibc World Mkts owns 0.01% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 26,573 shares. Invest House Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,175 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 52,490 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 2,820 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,230 shares. Saybrook Nc reported 2,703 shares. Guinness Asset Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 169 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.02% or 3,072 shares in its portfolio.