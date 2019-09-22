SMTC (SMTX) Reaches $2.53 Yearly Low; Blackrock Muniyield Investment Fund Has 1 Sentiment

Blackrock Muniyield Investment Fund (MYF) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.11, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 7 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 7 cut down and sold stakes in Blackrock Muniyield Investment Fund. The active investment managers in our database reported: 681,674 shares, down from 824,726 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Muniyield Investment Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

The stock of SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.45 target or 3.00% below today’s $2.53 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $70.89 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $2.45 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.13 million less. The stock decreased 13.95% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About 315,224 shares traded or 446.02% up from the average. SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) has risen 57.09% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTX News: 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Fincl Officer; 30/05/2018 – SMTC to Participate at 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational on June 5, 2018; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 17/05/2018 – SMTC FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF MIXED SECURITIES UP TO $10M; 16/05/2018 – SMTC Corporation Announces Filing of S-3 Shelf Registration Statement; 07/03/2018 – SMTC Sees 1st-Quarter Revenue Down; 08/05/2018 – SMTC to Participate in B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 24; 07/05/2018 – SMTC 1Q EPS 0c; 13/03/2018 – SMTC CORP – WASZAK WILL REMAIN EMPLOYED WITH COMPANY FOR CFO TRANSITION AND OTHER CORPORATE MATTERS THROUGH JUNE 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – SMTC Appoints Phil Wehrli Senior Vice President Global Planning and Supply Chain

Analysts await SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.04 per share. SMTX’s profit will be $560,387 for 31.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by SMTC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.96, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 7 investors sold SMTC Corporation shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 3.90 million shares or 8.75% more from 3.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wynnefield Capital holds 1.97M shares or 3.9% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P invested 0% in SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX). River And Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.15% of its portfolio in SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) for 276,532 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 46,245 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 15,977 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Millrace Asset has 0.94% invested in SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 78,220 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 33 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% stake. Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX). Morgan Stanley invested in 6,863 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% in SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 22,383 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Llp invested in 40,967 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.15% or 276,532 shares.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $70.89 million. The firm offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; configuration to order; build to order; and direct order fulfillment services. It currently has negative earnings. It provides integrated contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and technology companies primarily in the industrial, networking and communications, power and energy, and medical market sectors.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 17,617 shares traded. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (MYF) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $193.29 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 60.26 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund for 55,584 shares. Alliancebernstein L.P. owns 13,189 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 27,045 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Associates Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,549 shares.