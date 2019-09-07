SMTC Corporation (SMTX) and TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Comparing side by side

SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) and TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) are two firms in the Printed Circuit Boards that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMTC Corporation 4 0.27 N/A 0.03 133.79 TTM Technologies Inc. 11 0.44 N/A 1.22 8.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of SMTC Corporation and TTM Technologies Inc. TTM Technologies Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to SMTC Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. SMTC Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than TTM Technologies Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SMTC Corporation and TTM Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMTC Corporation 0.00% 2.5% 0.5% TTM Technologies Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 4.6%

Risk and Volatility

SMTC Corporation’s current beta is 0.63 and it happens to be 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. TTM Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 2.49 beta which makes it 149.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SMTC Corporation is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival TTM Technologies Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. TTM Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SMTC Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for SMTC Corporation and TTM Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SMTC Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 TTM Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, TTM Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 30.08% and its consensus price target is $14.92.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.3% of SMTC Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of TTM Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 12.5% of SMTC Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of TTM Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SMTC Corporation 3.19% 0.52% 9.6% -21.77% 57.09% -4.9% TTM Technologies Inc. 3.77% 3.05% -20.4% -9.12% -39.64% 7.5%

For the past year SMTC Corporation has -4.9% weaker performance while TTM Technologies Inc. has 7.5% stronger performance.

Summary

TTM Technologies Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors SMTC Corporation.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; configuration to order; build to order; and direct order fulfillment services. It provides integrated contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and technology companies primarily in the industrial, networking and communications, power and energy, and medical market sectors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It provides a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates. It also produces test specialized circuits that are used in radio-frequency or microwave emission and collection applications; printed circuits with heavy copper cores, and embedded and press-fit coins; PCBs with electrically passive heat sinks; and PCBs with electrically active thermal cores. In addition, the company offers various services, including design for manufacturability, PCB layout design, simulation and testing, and quick turnaround services. The companyÂ’s customers include original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services companies that primarily serve the networking/communications, cellular phone, computing, aerospace and defense, and medical/industrial/instrumentation end markets of the electronics industry; and the U.S. government. TTM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.