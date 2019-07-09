SMTC Corporation (SMTX) and Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) and Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Printed Circuit Boards and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMTC Corporation 4 0.34 N/A -0.02 0.00 Kimball International Inc. 15 0.85 N/A 1.00 16.29

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SMTC Corporation and Kimball International Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMTC Corporation 0.00% -0.5% -0.1% Kimball International Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 11.5%

Risk & Volatility

SMTC Corporation has a 0.25 beta, while its volatility is 75.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Kimball International Inc. has a 0.88 beta which is 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SMTC Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kimball International Inc. are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Kimball International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SMTC Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for SMTC Corporation and Kimball International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SMTC Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Kimball International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of SMTC Corporation is $7.5, with potential upside of 86.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.8% of SMTC Corporation shares and 65% of Kimball International Inc. shares. 11.2% are SMTC Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Kimball International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SMTC Corporation -0.26% 17.28% -12.84% 3.26% 43.94% -6.86% Kimball International Inc. 1.56% 10.76% 4.23% 1.75% 1.31% 14.66%

For the past year SMTC Corporation has -6.86% weaker performance while Kimball International Inc. has 14.66% stronger performance.

Summary

Kimball International Inc. beats SMTC Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; configuration to order; build to order; and direct order fulfillment services. It provides integrated contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and technology companies primarily in the industrial, networking and communications, power and energy, and medical market sectors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Kimball International, Inc. manufactures and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brand names in the United States and internationally. The company provides office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions comprising headboards, tables, seating, vanities, and casegoods for hotel properties and mixed use developments. Its furniture solutions are used in collaborative and open work space areas, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/cafÃ© areas with a mix of wood, metal, laminate, paint, fabric, solid surface, and plastic options. In addition, it offers patient room and lounge seating and casegoods for the healthcare market. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives to end users, office furniture dealers, wholesalers, brokers, designers, purchasing companies, and catalog houses. The company was formerly known as The Jasper Corporation and changed its name to Kimball International, Inc. in July 1974. Kimball International, Inc. was incorporated in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.