Smiths Group PLC (LON:SMIN) Overweight Rating Maintained by Analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove; With GBX 1835.00 Target; Colonial Trust Advisors Has Cut Its Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) stake by 23.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 2,569 shares as Martin Marietta Matls (MLM)’s stock rose 13.05%. The Colonial Trust Advisors holds 8,520 shares with $1.96 million value, down from 11,089 last quarter. Martin Marietta Matls now has $16.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $266.41. About 801,501 shares traded or 44.09% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

London: In a report sent to investors and clients on Monday, 23 September, JP Morgan Cazenove kept their Overweight rating on shares of Smiths Group PLC (LON:SMIN). They currently have a GBX 1835.00 TP on the company. JP Morgan Cazenove’s target means a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s last price.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lmr Prns Llp reported 3,552 shares stake. Prudential Public Ltd Co invested 0.08% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Swiss Bancorporation reported 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Kentucky Retirement invested 0.06% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Plante Moran Fin Advisors Limited accumulated 0.13% or 1,773 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx reported 0.55% stake. Vontobel Asset invested in 1.35% or 756,509 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 0.05% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% or 10,816 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 144,228 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.03% or 5,923 shares. Gam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1,970 shares. Moreover, Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Ct has 1.99% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 95,817 are held by Alliancebernstein L P.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 EPS, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.80 million for 19.36 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials has $28500 highest and $194 lowest target. $243’s average target is -8.79% below currents $266.41 stock price. Martin Marietta Materials had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Wednesday, July 31.

Colonial Trust Advisors increased Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) stake by 2,756 shares to 54,276 valued at $16.00 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Phillips 66 Shs (NYSE:PSX) stake by 9,213 shares and now owns 40,443 shares. Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) was raised too.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “As stock soars, could Martin Marietta be eyeing another buy? – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Smiths Group plc designs, manufactures, and sells various services and products for the threat and contraband detection, medical devices, energy, communications, and engineered components markets worldwide. The company has market cap of 6.38 billion GBP. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek divisions. It has a 21.75 P/E ratio. The John Crane division offers engineered services and products comprising mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, and specialist filtration systems.

Among 2 analysts covering Smiths Group PLC (LON:SMIN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Smiths Group PLC has GBX 1835 highest and GBX 1500 lowest target. GBX 1667.50’s average target is 4.87% above currents GBX 1590 stock price. Smiths Group PLC had 13 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 23 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan.

More important recent Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 14% Return On Equity, Is Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How We Evaluate Smiths Group plc’s (LON:SMIN) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.93% or GBX 48 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1590. About 187,704 shares traded. Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.