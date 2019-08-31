Smithfield Trust Company Upped Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Holding; As Retrophin (RTRX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Has Trimmed by $6.32 Million Its Stake

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13M, down from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.59. About 229,214 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $123.26. About 135,489 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viewray Inc by 900,000 shares to 4.81 million shares, valued at $35.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 1.75M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9,911 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Sphera Funds Management Limited accumulated 0.91% or 435,678 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company owns 14,357 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Consonance Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 4.03 million shares. Fosun Ltd accumulated 56,837 shares. 2,170 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). 234,892 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Grp Inc Inc. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 32,398 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 173,839 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Opaleye Mgmt Inc reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 20,534 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultra Short Term (Mint) (MINT) by 96,428 shares to 267,250 shares, valued at $27.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 57,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,925 shares, and cut its stake in High Dividend Yield (Vym) (VYM).