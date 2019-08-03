Smithfield Trust Company Trimmed Position in General Elec Co Com (GE) by $588,690; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Smith Salley & Associates Raised Stake

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 266 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74M, up from 5,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76 million shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 17/04/2018 – Amazon warehouse workers skip bathroom breaks to keep their jobs, says report. Via @verge:; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time.’ Via @DelRey:; 29/03/2018 – Trump is going after Amazon for the wrong issue: It’s China, not taxes; 20/04/2018 – Feedvisor Introduces Feedvisor Inspire: Annual Conference for Top Amazon Sellers; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Has Rare Chance in HQ2 to Hire More Women and Minorities; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 65,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 161,331 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 226,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 63.65M shares traded or 25.68% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – John Flannery should be recognized for turning around GE, says @JimCramer; 22/05/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 27/03/2018 – The jump comes a day after GE fell as far as $12.73 per share â€“ the lowest level since July 2009; 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 25/04/2018 – FTC: 20181052: The Veritas Capital Fund VI, L.P.; General Electric Company; 13/04/2018 – Current by GE Rolls Out Nationwide Energy Savings Program with Morgan Stanley; 16/05/2018 – GE Expands Its Innovative Advanced Gas Path Technology to Fifth Gas Turbine Fleet and Announces First Adoption in the Cement; 03/05/2018 – MapAnything and ServiceMax from GE Digital Collaborate to Improve Field Service Response and Delivery Times; 07/03/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES INNOVATIVE ENERGY STORAGE PLATFORM CALLED THE RESERVOIR; 19/04/2018 – John Lizzi, Executive Leader, Robotics at GE, to Deliver Keynote at Robotics Summit & Showcase

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerging Markets (Iemg) (IEMG) by 12,883 shares to 180,365 shares, valued at $9.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asia Pacific Markets (Ipac) (IPAC) by 10,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultra Short Term (Near).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

