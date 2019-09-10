Smithfield Trust Company Trimmed By $4.57 Million Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holding; AC Immune SA (ACIU) SI Increased By 92.01%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) had an increase of 92.01% in short interest. ACIU’s SI was 615,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 92.01% from 320,300 shares previously. With 165,000 avg volume, 4 days are for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s short sellers to cover ACIU’s short positions. The SI to AC Immune SA’s float is 1.89%. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 100 shares traded. AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) has declined 39.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIU News: 27/04/2018 – AC Immune Announces Results of Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting; 05/04/2018 – AC Immune Announces the Selection of Tau Small Molecules for Clinical Development in Alzheimer’s disease; 25/04/2018 – AC Immune Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 2; 20/03/2018 – AC Immune reports full-year 2017 financial results – successful first year as a public company; 02/05/2018 – AC Immune 1Q Loss/Shr CHF0.20; 30/04/2018 – AC Immune at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today; 05/04/2018 – AC IMMUNE ANNOUNCES SELECTION OF TAU SMALL MOLECULES FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE; 15/03/2018 AC Immune prepares for a first in human study of a promising positron emission tomography (PET) tracer for Parkinson’s disease; 23/04/2018 – AC Immune Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 30; 02/05/2018 – AC Immune 1Q Adj Loss/Shr CHF0.19

Smithfield Trust Company decreased Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) stake by 36.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smithfield Trust Company sold 57,187 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Smithfield Trust Company holds 97,925 shares with $7.91 million value, down from 155,112 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp Com now has $295.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $72.34. About 1.45M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ALBERS RETIREMENT IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. The company has market cap of $366.51 million. The Company’s SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s , ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies.

More notable recent AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AC Immune Awarded Michael J. Fox Foundation Grant to Accelerate Development of Parkinson’s Disease Diagnostic Imaging Agent – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AC Immune Reports Q2 2019 Financial Results, Business and Clinical Update – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU), The Stock That Slid 66% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AC Immune Announces Research Collaboration with University of Pennsylvania Focusing on Pathogenic Protein TDP-43 in Neurodegenerative Diseases – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes AC Immune (ACIU) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.72B for 19.87 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

