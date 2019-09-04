Smithfield Trust Company Maintains Holding in Churchill Downs Com (CHDN); Telemark Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) by $684,000 as Stock Value Rose

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 19,377 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Glendale; 08/03/2018 – Therapeutic brands help lift Aspen Pharmacare’s H1 profit; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SEES CHINA OVERTAKING SOUTH AFRICA AS BIGGEST MARKET; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH $1-1.5B IN SALE; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of Incoming President and CEO Dan Por; 07/05/2018 – Aspen expands revenue-boosting therapeutic unit with new $80 million plant; 17/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Names Amy DeMaria Executive Vice President for Communications and Marketing; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.80, REV VIEW $111.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS ALL ISSUES RAISED ABOUT CO. HAVE BEEN ADDRESSED

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $122.76. About 142,745 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aspen Aerogels: Gross Margin Is Key – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aspen Aerogels to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – PRNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Aspen Aerogels’s (NYSE:ASPN) Share Price Gain of 44% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) CEO Donald Young on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 60,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 1,667 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 9,517 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Needham Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.98% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1.13M shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Harvey Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.22% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Awm Co has 0.43% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 4.17 million shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd accumulated 98,285 shares. 396,952 are owned by Essex Inv Mngmt Co Lc. The California-based Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 40,000 shares. Firsthand Mngmt Inc owns 35,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 40,525 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 440 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 9,475 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Co owns 3,215 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 27,000 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 87,976 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Company invested in 52,606 shares or 0% of the stock. Argent Tru Com accumulated 4,597 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Co accumulated 123,576 shares. Brinker Cap has 13,339 shares. Principal Group has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 1.09% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 167,538 shares. Georgia-based Synovus Corporation has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Moreover, Prelude Management Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Cwm Ltd reported 21 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 4,903 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 (Voo) (VOO) by 4,789 shares to 213,835 shares, valued at $55.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Value (Ive) (IVE) by 8,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,140 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).