Smithfield Trust Company Lowered General Elec Co Com (GE) Stake By $588,690; 3 Analysts Covering IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Among 3 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Idexx Laboratories has $300 highest and $25500 lowest target. $275.75's average target is -4.83% below currents $289.74 stock price.

Smithfield Trust Company decreased General Elec Co Com (GE) stake by 28.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smithfield Trust Company sold 65,410 shares as General Elec Co Com (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Smithfield Trust Company holds 161,331 shares with $1.61 million value, down from 226,741 last quarter. General Elec Co Com now has $70.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 47.36M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE, CREATING GLOBAL LEADER FOR RAIL EQUIPMENT, SERVICES AND SOFTWARE; 12/04/2018 – 50UA: GE Capital European Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings beat, but revenue falls short; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 21/05/2018 – GE TO BE PAID $2.9B UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT IN DEAL; 02/04/2018 – GE Pushes Ahead on Revamp With $1.05 Billion Sale of Health IT; 10/05/2018 – GE to Buy Energy Stakes for $3.1 Billion as Alstom Confirms Exit; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 CONTINUING OPERATIONS EPS (GAAP) OF $0.04; 13/04/2018 – GE RESTATING EARNINGS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and distributes services and products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.58 billion. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other divisions. It has a 62.48 P/E ratio. The firm provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assays; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity. 375 shares were bought by Kingsley Lawrence D, worth $99,904.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Capital Management Inc holds 474,280 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.18% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 287,008 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.06% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Centurylink Mngmt Com holds 0.61% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 6,699 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru holds 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 3,583 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 26,632 shares. 2,895 were accumulated by Bbva Compass Bancorporation. 1,275 were reported by Torray Limited. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 40,048 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Gru accumulated 0.03% or 38,539 shares. Waratah Cap Ltd reported 0.39% stake. Stock Yards National Bank invested 0.03% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 19,088 are owned by Marsico Mgmt Lc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 40,205 shares.

Smithfield Trust Company increased High Dividend Yield (Schd) (SCHD) stake by 37,081 shares to 92,874 valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped U.S. Small Cap (Vb) (VB) stake by 4,123 shares and now owns 175,158 shares. Churchill Downs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CHDN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf reported 124,436 shares. 84,950 were accumulated by Of Virginia Va. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Co holds 18,800 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Farmers Bank invested 0.29% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Whitnell And reported 8,472 shares. Hm Mgmt Lc owns 25,057 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Motco invested in 14,914 shares. Essex Finance Svcs stated it has 363,859 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia holds 2.03 million shares. Cadence Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.51% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Capstone Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tru Company Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 30,471 shares. Hills National Bank & Tru has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 15.87 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. On Friday, August 23 Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 6,500 shares. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million. $279,036 worth of stock was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S.

