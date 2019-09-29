Smithfield Trust Company Lifted Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Position; Sealed Air New (SEE) Holding Lifted by Kensico Capital Management Corp

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 5,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 85,862 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96 million, up from 80,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 524,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 6.16 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263.31 million, up from 5.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.37. About 433,508 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $966.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 2,224 shares to 1,895 shares, valued at $317,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Growth (Ivw) (IVW) by 2,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,636 shares, and cut its stake in Ultra Short Term (Mint) (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt reported 505,256 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 421,311 shares. Argi Services Ltd Liability Co reported 17,387 shares. Fruth Management reported 1.63% stake. Parthenon Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 144,098 shares. Thomas Story Son Lc owns 88,630 shares or 6.34% of their US portfolio. Washington Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 4,465 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Company invested in 29,643 shares or 0.54% of the stock. New York-based Altfest L J has invested 0.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arrow owns 59,593 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Palladium Prtn has invested 1.97% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wagner Bowman Mngmt owns 43,502 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11,642 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,967 shares.

