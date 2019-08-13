Smithfield Trust Company Increases Stake in Churchill Downs Com (CHDN); Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Raised Tech Data (TECD) Holding

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 10,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 57,758 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 46,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $90.22. About 60,738 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $119.29. About 59,744 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 69,600 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $177.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) by 39,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,193 shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Lc invested 0.05% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Schroder Mgmt Grp invested in 0% or 15,700 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc owns 165,616 shares. 79,060 are owned by Raymond James & Associates. 16,060 were accumulated by Dean Invest Associate Limited Liability Corporation. Cornercap Counsel invested in 19,875 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Acadian Asset Ltd accumulated 159,211 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,688 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability accumulated 4,794 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 16,092 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alps Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 14,346 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) or 15,300 shares. Leavell Invest has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Ing Groep Nv holds 5,719 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tech Data Expands Cloud Practice Builder – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tech Data Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 7, 2019 : CNQ, KR, BURL, HRB, TECD, IGT, CPG, SSYS, DESP, COOP, MEI, CRCM – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TECD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Data Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 24,695 shares to 67,573 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 (Voo) (VOO) by 4,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,835 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Value (Ive) (IVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.03% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Credit Agricole S A has 38,400 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.01% or 5,839 shares in its portfolio. Brant Point Invest Mgmt Llc invested in 0.51% or 45,147 shares. Moreover, Parthenon Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.26% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Millennium Mngmt Limited Com owns 200,847 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cim Mangement has invested 0.27% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 22,255 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 1,031 shares. First Personal Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 99 shares. Savings Bank accumulated 8,075 shares. Hl Services Ltd Co reported 34,300 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 147,430 shares. 167,538 are held by Elk Creek Lc. Greenwood Capital Limited Liability Co has 3,507 shares.