Smithfield Trust Company Increased Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Position; City Office REIT Has 1.56 Sentiment

City Office REIT (CIO) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 64 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 41 trimmed and sold stakes in City Office REIT. The investment professionals in our database reported: 28.83 million shares, down from 28.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding City Office REIT in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 34 Increased: 45 New Position: 19.

Smithfield Trust Company increased Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) stake by 172.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smithfield Trust Company acquired 28,464 shares as Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN)’s stock rose 1.12%. The Smithfield Trust Company holds 45,000 shares with $4.06 million value, up from 16,536 last quarter. Churchill Downs Inc Com now has $4.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 100,583 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Lord Abbett & invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Fort Ltd Partnership, Maryland-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Vanguard Group holds 3.56M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 24,070 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). The New York-based Brant Point Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.51% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Amalgamated Bank owns 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 5,839 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp reported 54 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corp owns 12,975 shares. Shine Advisory Inc accumulated 0.03% or 708 shares. Northern Trust reported 582,186 shares. Stock Yards Bank And Trust reported 24,450 shares stake.

Smithfield Trust Company decreased S&P 500 Value (Ive) (IVE) stake by 8,480 shares to 48,140 valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Short Term Corporate (Vcsh) (VCSH) stake by 384,748 shares and now owns 342,076 shares. Ishares Kld 400 Social Indexfund (DSI) was reduced too.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity. $85,219 worth of stock was bought by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22.

City Office REIT, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $478.40 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It acquires, own and operate high-quality office properties.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 3.63% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. for 140,000 shares. Real Estate Management Services Llc owns 510,711 shares or 3.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Legg Mason Inc. has 2.55% invested in the company for 2,997 shares. The California-based Wespac Advisors Llc has invested 0.82% in the stock. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa, a Washington-based fund reported 76,180 shares.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 105,827 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) has risen 2.92% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY