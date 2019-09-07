Smithfield Trust Company Increased Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Holding by $2.56 Million; Park West Asset Management Boosted Its Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Holding by $6.68 Million; Market Value Declined

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 168,142 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 741,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.25% . The hedge fund held 6.74 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.84M, up from 6.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.08. About 118,628 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval Of Mirataz(TM) (mirtazapine Transdermal Ointment) For The Management Of Weight Loss In Cats; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Received Response From FDA for Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Technical Section for Zimeta IV; 08/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, KINDREDBIO HAD $70.8 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERED INTO AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – KindredBio Announces Positive Results from Pilot Effectiveness Study of KIND-014 for the Treatment of Gastric Ulcers in Horses; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Believes Findings at API Manufacturer Are Minor and Addressable; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA HAS NO QUESTIONS, REQUESTS FOR ZIMETA IV SUBMISSION; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA SAYS APPROVAL IS PENDING PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES GETS FDA APPROVAL OF MIRATAZ™ (MIRTAZAPINE

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Growth (Ivw) (IVW) by 3,677 shares to 23,702 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4.

