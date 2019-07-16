Smithfield Trust Company Has Raised Position in Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) as Market Value Rose; As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Trimmed by $1.38 Million Its Holding

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $117.85. About 92,027 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 643,749 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Axa has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Raymond James Assocs accumulated 1.39M shares. Atria Invs Lc reported 32,941 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,177 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 685,560 shares. 21,769 are held by Element Capital Mngmt Lc. Amp Capital Invsts stated it has 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Earnest Prns Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 68 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 0% or 432 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP accumulated 0.03% or 208,728 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.41 million shares stake.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.15M for 21.63 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 78,736 shares to 436,105 shares, valued at $14.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 15,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $715,634 activity. 18,000 shares valued at $306,000 were sold by WEIDEMAN ROBERT on Friday, February 8. Tempesta Daniel David had sold 1,500 shares worth $23,640. BEAUDOIN THOMAS L sold 8,301 shares worth $130,824.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Fiera Capital Corp holds 0.09% or 254,185 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Ameriprise Finance Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 551,276 shares. 22,255 are held by Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership. Comerica Savings Bank owns 16,144 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% or 79,925 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 9,500 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 107,847 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cim Mangement Inc holds 0.27% or 7,833 shares. Mckinley Management Ltd Liability Corp Delaware reported 586 shares. 3,215 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Invesco reported 147,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.