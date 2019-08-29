Smithfield Trust Company Has Raised Its Holding in Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) as Share Price Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Holder Fort Point Capital Partners Lowered Its Stake by $471,700

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 265 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,066 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 1,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $885.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $25.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.5. About 2.15M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 23/03/2018 – HeisenbergReport: T-Oger or Kr-Arget? Target, Kroger Thinking About Merging Before Amazon Murders Them Both; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Lumps From Trump, Buoys Postal Service; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 27/05/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Securing Laver Cup; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders review of U.S. Postal Service

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $125.97. About 74,140 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,695 are owned by Schmidt P J Investment Incorporated. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Partnership reported 49,634 shares stake. Grassi Invest accumulated 824 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 2.75% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Lc stated it has 1.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California-based Goldstein Munger And Assocs has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc owns 2,055 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. The Texas-based South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma stated it has 1.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd reported 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highland Mgmt Ltd reported 8,454 shares stake. Cadence Financial Bank Na reported 1,255 shares stake. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited has invested 0.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr invested in 0.05% or 45 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: Trucks Merit No Mention In Analysis Of Road Congestion Pricing; YRC Drivers Lose Satellite Radio – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Target Help Disney Stock Recover its Weakest Link? – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Amazon Stock Has a China problem – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 11,779 shares to 144,879 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 12,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.35 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 16,096 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 21,473 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Co has 42,085 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc Incorporated reported 165,768 shares stake. Bluestein R H & has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 10,681 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.03% or 23,600 shares. Brinker Cap Inc owns 13,339 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 6,342 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Cim Investment Mangement invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation has 0.12% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). The Tennessee-based Argent Tru has invested 0.04% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Oakworth Capital Inc holds 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 900 shares. Walleye Trading Limited reported 2,591 shares stake.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 65,410 shares to 161,331 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in European Markets (Vgk) (VGK) by 10,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,842 shares, and cut its stake in Short Term Corporate (Vcsh) (VCSH).

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Churchill Downs: Still That Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 246% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.