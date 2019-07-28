Smithfield Trust Company Has Raised Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Holding by $2.56 Million; Edgepoint Investment Group Position in Dine Brands Global (DIN) Lowered as Valuation Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 177,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57M, down from 348,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $90.78. About 297,634 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.03. About 193,911 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies

Analysts await Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 82.52% or $0.85 from last year’s $1.03 per share. DIN’s profit will be $32.97 million for 12.07 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual EPS reported by Dine Brands Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “All You Can Eat Riblets, Chicken Tenders & Shrimp Is Back at Applebeeâ€™s by Popular Demand – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Dine Brands Global, Inc. to Host First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on May 1, 2019 – Business Wire” published on April 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Applebee’s Parent Dine Brands Downgraded By Raymond James After 30% Rally – Benzinga” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank picks favorites in restaurant sector – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dine Brands Global, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call on February 21, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 144 shares to 2,099 shares, valued at $632.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 17,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 30,200 shares. Stonebridge Mngmt holds 0.08% or 2,400 shares. Friess Ltd holds 0.3% or 45,443 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank holds 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) or 30,600 shares. Amer Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 14,293 shares or 0% of the stock. Westwood Holdg Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has 0.11% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 5,106 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Nordea Management accumulated 61,809 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). James Investment Rech Inc reported 7,225 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). 607,644 are held by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,200 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Invesco invested in 147,430 shares. 26,400 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited holds 2,749 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% stake. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 677,532 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Principal Fin Group Inc Incorporated Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Argent Company has invested 0.04% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 227,200 shares. Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 0.01% or 66,800 shares. Fiera Corporation has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Webster Bank N A holds 225 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.44% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gaming Stocks to Consider After Macau Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is Churchill Downs Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CHDN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Churchill Downs: Still That Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/05/2019: CHDN,CPB,GME – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.