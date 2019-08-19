Smithfield Trust Company Has Lowered General Elec Co Com (GE) Holding as Share Value Rose; Capital One Finl (COF) Holder Pzena Investment Management Has Lowered Stake

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 127,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 5.65M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461.83M, down from 5.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $86.95. About 1.52 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.59 PCT AT FEB END VS 6.50 PCT AT JAN END; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 65,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 161,331 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 226,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 102.19M shares traded or 67.68% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/03/2018 – Port of Long Beach Launches Data-Sharing Project with GE Transportation to Improve Cargo Flow Efficiencies Amid Record Volumes; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Margin 10.2%, Up 60 Basis Points; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names former GE executive Mark Begor as CEO; 07/05/2018 – BLACK PEONY 600510.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE YAFANG AS CHAIRWOMAN; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Transportation Rev $872M; 07/03/2018 – GE SAYS ITS USE OF IMPORTED METAL AFFECTED BY TARIFFS `MINIMAL’; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings: 16 cents a share, vs 11 cents EPS expected; 18/04/2018 – SOURCE SAYS LIKELY THAT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ ‘INSPECTIONS ARE IN THE 400 TO 600 ENGINE RANGE IN ORDER TO WRAP THIS UP IN 30 DAYS’; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny stated it has 39,216 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Westpac invested in 0% or 83,699 shares. Foundry Ltd Company reported 299,724 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Northern Trust holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 6.12M shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc has 18,319 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id, Idaho-based fund reported 7,230 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2.22M shares. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 10,660 shares. The Texas-based National Tx has invested 0.36% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Boston Ptnrs invested in 1.27 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Howe Rusling reported 3 shares. Central holds 4.28% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 330,000 shares. Focused Wealth Management has invested 0.05% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Qs Invsts Lc has 0.03% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Valley National Advisers accumulated 39,035 shares or 0.91% of the stock.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.60 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 877,807 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $54.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 5.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.87 million activity. Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Short Term Gov/Corp (Bsv) (BSV) by 394,731 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $111.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Mid Cap (Ijh) (IJH) by 2,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,456 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P 500 (Ivv) (IVV).