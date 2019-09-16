Smithfield Trust Company Has Increased Stake in Microsoft Com (MSFT); Pettee Investors Stake in Amazon (AMZN) Has Boosted by $355,884

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Cato-at-Liberty: Jeff Bezos and the Big Chill; 16/05/2018 – Prime Perks: Amazon Dangles Discounts For Whole Foods Shoppers; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indian Cellular Association tells commerce minister that Flipkart, Amazon violating FDI rules – Economic Times; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 08/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Amazon readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 17/05/2018 – RiskIQ Implicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in Infamous Amazon Hijack; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 350 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Greenwich Time: Rumor Roundup: Blade Runner 2? Evil Dead Remake? Amazon Stores?; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb has hired a former head of Amazon Prime to run its core business

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 9,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.72M, up from 70,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $966.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Short Term Municipal (Shm) by 64,178 shares to 284,006 shares, valued at $13.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Pettee Investors Inc, which manages about $116.14M and $157.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp. (NYSE:WLK) by 5,000 shares to 7,604 shares, valued at $528,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

