Smithfield Trust Company Has Increased Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position by $1.28 Million; Beach Investment Counsel Has Boosted Holding in Citigroup (C) as Share Value Rose

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 9,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.72 million, up from 70,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 46.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 55,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 175,191 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27 million, up from 119,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 14.31 million shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces Redemption of Series E Preferred Stk; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RON RUFFINI GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES CORPORATE SALES; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on March 7, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLD HIRES CITIGROUP TO MANAGE EU500M BOND SALE; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 19/04/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO ADM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 05/04/2018 – AUSNUTRIA SAYS CITI AGRI FUND TO HOLD 25.18% AFTER DEALS; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock is a Great Safe-Haven Buy Amid Market Uncertainty – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Microsoft the New Safe Haven Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Joel Isaacson Lc holds 0.86% or 44,027 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt invested in 138,944 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr Incorporated invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Natixis reported 2.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Diversified Investment Strategies Limited Company has 5.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,168 shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division has invested 2.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Goodwin Daniel L invested in 0.24% or 4,000 shares. Bristol John W stated it has 3.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jacobs Levy Equity reported 1.53 million shares. The Kentucky-based Field Main Bank has invested 1.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Godsey & Gibb Associate reported 173,611 shares stake. Moreover, Sand Hill Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 18,360 are held by Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communication Limited Com. Wills Gru Incorporated reported 4.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Troy Asset Management Limited has 15.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $966.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Short Term Corporate (Vcsh) (VCSH) by 37,113 shares to 304,963 shares, valued at $24.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc Shs by 2,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,895 shares, and cut its stake in Ultra Short Term (Flot) (FLOT).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $870.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 7,720 shares to 146,941 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in William Lyon Home (NYSE:WLH) by 27,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,890 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth Management reported 0.74% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Caprock Grp, a Idaho-based fund reported 23,202 shares. Moreover, Round Table Ser Ltd Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Artemis Mngmt Llp holds 1.78% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 2.16M shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.39% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 155,146 shares. Oakworth Cap invested in 3,622 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0.04% or 1.57 million shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise reported 26.35 million shares. First Trust Advisors Lp accumulated 787,097 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 20,059 shares. Columbia Asset holds 0.75% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 40,712 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Cornerstone Inv Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.33 million shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc holds 109,921 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.96% or 123,001 shares.