Smithfield Trust Company Has Increased Its Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Holding by $2.56 Million; Holder Johnson Investment Counsel Has Boosted United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) Position

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $121.29. About 223,266 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 29,854 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38M, up from 26,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in United Healthcare Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.83 million shares traded or 33.83% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 5,249 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial reported 551,276 shares stake. Shelton Capital Mngmt accumulated 227 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Synovus Fincl invested in 0% or 1,800 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 10,683 shares. The Missouri-based Commerce National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Greenwood Capital Associate Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Maverick Capital Ltd accumulated 116,550 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc accumulated 1,024 shares. Signaturefd Ltd has 54 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 22,255 shares. Bluestein R H & reported 3,000 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 9,500 shares.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Short Term Corporate (Vcsh) (VCSH) by 384,748 shares to 342,076 shares, valued at $27.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Value (Ive) (IVE) by 8,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,140 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mu Invs invested in 20,200 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo holds 1.17% or 155,415 shares. Allstate Corp invested in 0.5% or 74,734 shares. Paloma Prtn Management holds 4,337 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Advisors Lc has invested 0.4% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Legacy Private holds 8,509 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 0.51% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3.48M shares. Bangor Bank holds 0.04% or 934 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Lc holds 11,858 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Monetta Inc reported 27,000 shares or 4.81% of all its holdings. First Savings Bank Of Omaha stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Williams Jones has invested 0.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gluskin Sheff And Inc stated it has 1.81% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Burke And Herbert Comml Bank And Tru invested 0.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kj Harrison invested in 11,500 shares or 0.99% of the stock.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of stock.

