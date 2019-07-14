Smithfield Trust Company Has Decreased Stake in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) by $4.57 Million; As American Wtr Wks Co (AWK) Market Valuation Rose, Holder J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc (AWK) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,737 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, down from 57,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $116.63. About 1.10 million shares traded or 21.08% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Sadsbury Township’s Wastewater System; 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released; 11/05/2018 – American Water Works Appoints Director Karl Kurz as Chairman of Board; 18/05/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS SUNDALE UTILITIES,; 20/04/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK); 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 57,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,925 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.91M, down from 155,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 6.14 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.37 million for 31.02 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Short Term Gov/Corp (Bsv) (BSV) by 394,731 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $111.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Mid Cap (Vo) (VO) by 2,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CHDN).