Smithfield Trust Company Has Boosted Its Holding in Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) by $2.56 Million as Share Price Rose; Aes (AES) Holder Gateway Advisory Cut Its Stake

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $120.35. About 315,747 shares traded or 16.92% up from the average. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 4.81 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility; 08/05/2018 – AES EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD CILJ.J – NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA CONTINUED TO DROP IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW IN AES; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q REV. $2.74B, EST. $3.02B; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO SAYS IT’S UNAWARE OF ANY DECISION FROM AES ON STAKE; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 24,695 shares to 67,573 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in European Markets (Vgk) (VGK) by 10,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,842 shares, and cut its stake in General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,000 are held by Smithfield Trust. Walleye Trading Limited Company owns 2,591 shares. Lord Abbett & Lc holds 123,576 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc reported 165,768 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can has 21,473 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman accumulated 5,550 shares. Profund Advsr Lc reported 3,930 shares. Par Management accumulated 2.16M shares. Prudential holds 344,260 shares. 77,826 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Barr E S & stated it has 32,654 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,415 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gru Inc Nv holds 0% or 1,635 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Company Incorporated reported 136,071 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $179.21 million for 15.58 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 0.11% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 57,346 shares. Korea reported 657,344 shares. Alexandria Llc holds 0.56% or 212,083 shares. Bankshares Of America De has invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 94,486 shares. 1.99 million are owned by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. The California-based Capital Limited Ca has invested 0.58% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.11% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Moody Financial Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Huntington Fincl Bank holds 2,211 shares. Nordea Inv Ab accumulated 31,979 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Management Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Hudson Valley Inv Adv holds 0.42% or 96,367 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

