Smithfield Trust Company Decreased Its Stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by $2.57 Million as Valuation Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Sigma Investment Counselors Has Cut Its Stake by $379,095 as Market Valuation Declined

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $332.45. About 3.53M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 08/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WILL ‘CONSULT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON NEXT STEPS’ AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCES IRAN NUCLEAR WITHDRAWAL; 19/05/2018 – Cuba in mourning after worst plane crash in nearly 30 years; 01/05/2018 – The acquisition announcement comes a week after Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s growth in services could be complemented by strategic acquisitions; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Airplane Will Go Into Service With Thai Lion Air; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 24,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 67,573 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, down from 92,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $114.28. About 8.13M shares traded or 8.11% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.49 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.