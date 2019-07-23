Smithfield Trust Company Cut Stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) as Stock Value Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Partnervest Advisory Services Has Upped Its Stake by $354,220

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 65,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,331 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 226,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 69.34M shares traded or 33.62% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric: $1.5B 1Q Reserve for Probe Based on Talks, Other Bank Settlements; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 09/03/2018 – GE explores divesting electrical engineering business: Report; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 13/03/2018 – Industrials Sink as GE Cuts Executive Bonuses – Industrials Roundup; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: GENERAL ELECTRIC HAS TO MAKE MAJOR CHANGES; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – SULZER INDIA HAS BEEN CONTRACTED TO SUPPLY 21 BARREL-TYPE BOILER FEED PUMP SETS FOR GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 199 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 1,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $981.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1994.49. About 2.48M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s latest innovation allows it to deliver packages to customer cars with its Amazon Key program; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Expands Prime Benefit at Whole Foods Market to 12 Additional States and all Whole Foods Market 365 Stores; 09/03/2018 – Amazon’s Expanding Grocery Delivery Is Opening Salvo: Report — Barron’s Blog; 24/03/2018 – Leicester Mercur: Amazon set to sign deal for massive base; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in European Markets (Ieur) (IEUR) by 29,508 shares to 201,805 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in High Dividend Yield (Schd) (SCHD) by 37,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il holds 0.15% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 130,045 shares. 11,302 are owned by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. 136,371 were accumulated by Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt. Pinnacle Associates Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.16% stake. S&Co has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Eagle Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 20,924 shares. Hirtle Callaghan holds 138 shares. Payden & Rygel holds 3,502 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Elm Advsr Llc has invested 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pitcairn holds 0.07% or 63,966 shares. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 19,625 shares. Maple Mgmt stated it has 12,773 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Lc owns 1,661 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Loeb Prns Corp has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $241.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 37.00 million shares to 2,278 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.99 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,791 shares, and cut its stake in California Res Corp.