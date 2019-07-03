Smithfield Trust Company Cut Its Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Stake as Stock Rose; Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stock Value Declined While Edgepoint Investment Group Lowered Its Position by $3.87 Million

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 24,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,573 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, down from 92,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.72M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 73,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $54.46. About 1.12 million shares traded or 70.53% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK NAMES RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO; 29/03/2018 – Improving US Household and Business Fundamentals Point to Higher US Sales Ahead: Scotiabank Economics; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAW NOTICEABLE DECLINE IN BROKER DEPOSIT BOOK IN 2Q; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TAKES `MULTI-PRONGED PROCESS’ ON TACKLING CYBER RISK; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MARKET NEEDS TIME TO ABSORB MORTGAGE CHANGES; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WOULD MULL MORE TAKEOVERS IF IT’S RIGHT OPPORTUNITY; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations; 01/05/2018 – Scotiabank Completes Acquisition Of Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Coombe Gary A had sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million. Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Former P&G brand manager hired as marketing chief of global health care firm – Cincinnati Business Courier” on June 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Almost Some Half-Day Fireworks – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “In Case We’re Wrong About Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G Launches New Film Highlighting Its Internal Journey for LGBT+ Inclusion – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Issues Soft Outlook After Beating Analyst Estimates – Benzinga” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U.S. Small Cap (Ijr) (IJR) by 5,169 shares to 98,053 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerging Markets (Iemg) (IEMG) by 12,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Short Term Gov/Corp (Bsv) (BSV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Mngmt holds 408,867 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Com owns 163,330 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Willis Inv Counsel has invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Griffin Asset Mgmt has 75,678 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.84% or 41,288 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 1.23 million shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Orrstown Financial Svcs holds 0.2% or 1,395 shares. Schroder Invest Management Group owns 3.58 million shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Vantage Partners Limited Liability Company owns 114,905 shares. 14.27M were reported by Morgan Stanley. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 5,797 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd holds 0.52% or 38,508 shares. Eqis Cap Management owns 0.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 22,014 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 61,500 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 292,100 shares or 0.79% of the stock.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.68B for 26.91 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 06/26 (OFG) (VRCA) (MLHR) Higher; (ACRS) (RAD) (MOTS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Bank of Nova Scotia 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of Nova Scotia Is Admitted To The Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 06/27: (DOVA) (ZGNX) (OFG) (AAOI) (ACRS) (CAG) (RAD) (BA) (more) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Banking on a Rebound: Is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Stock a Buy Right Now? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.49M shares to 26.38M shares, valued at $342.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 7.80M shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).