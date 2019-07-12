Smithfield Trust Company Cut Holding in General Elec Co Com (GE) by $588,690; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $39.74 Million

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 65,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,331 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 226,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 23.18M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 26/03/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes expects lower margins in turbomachinery business; 24/05/2018 – CNBC: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 06/03/2018 – 5 Companies Reshaping The Oil Industry; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE REVENUES WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 74% REPORTED AND DOWN 14% ORGANIC; 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan; 20/04/2018 – GE – SAW STRONG PERFORMANCE IN AVIATION, HEALTHCARE, RENEWABLES, AND TRANSPORTATION IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES PROFIT AT BAKER HUGHES OIL AND GAS UNIT RISING 50 PERCENT OR MORE THIS YEAR; SEES AVIATION PROFIT UP 15 PERCENT

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 213,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 841,440 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.26 million, up from 627,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $205.57. About 726,864 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 147,179 were reported by Keating Invest Counselors Inc. Qs Invsts Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 139,136 shares. Crawford Counsel Inc accumulated 0.02% or 73,074 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Company holds 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 98,613 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Company holds 45,922 shares. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 17,736 shares in its portfolio. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 22,831 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Schmidt P J Investment Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 38,967 shares. The Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Co Oh has invested 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 18,885 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Montecito Bancorp And Tru stated it has 16,228 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,188 shares. Prelude Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 77,019 shares. Pettee Incorporated has 103,765 shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.50 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerging Markets (Iemg) (IEMG) by 12,883 shares to 180,365 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Small Cap (Vb) (VB) by 4,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerging Markets (Vwo) (VWO).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. Shares for $94,117 were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.