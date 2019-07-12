Smithfield Trust Company Continues to Hold Position in Churchill Downs Com (CHDN); Credit Suisse Ag Has Lowered Its Holding in Zoetis (ZTS) by $4.43 Million

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $117.13. About 82,943 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 44,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 758,932 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.40M, down from 803,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 728,147 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $391.75M for 34.46 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

