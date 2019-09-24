Smithfield Trust Company Boosted Apple (AAPL) Position by $787,606 as Valuation Rose; Visa (V) Stock Price Rose While Oakmont Partners Has Increased Its Holding

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 3,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 55,356 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.61 million, up from 52,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $174.55. About 6.05M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 3,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 50,507 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00 million, up from 46,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $986.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $218.27. About 26.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier warns over US-China trade dispute; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook; 24/05/2018 – Yonhap: Samsung expresses discontent on U.S. court’s ruling in Apple case; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling; 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 27/03/2018 – While Apple products still get prominent placement in university bookstores, Google’s low-cost Chromebooks have surged to over half of all computing devices shipped to schools; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Harbour Investment Counsel Limited Liability owns 12,559 shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Nelson Roberts Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 46,805 shares. Washington Tru accumulated 339,306 shares. Dupont Mngmt reported 284,310 shares. Foothills Asset Ltd holds 2.37% or 35,320 shares. Smithfield invested in 13,797 shares. Stonebridge Cap Llc accumulated 49,981 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Northstar Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 1.82% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Westwood Mngmt Corp Il owns 64,700 shares. The Connecticut-based Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp has invested 5.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Leonard Green And Prns LP holds 1.08% or 40,000 shares. Texas Yale holds 0.4% or 31,231 shares in its portfolio. Family Trust stated it has 2.8% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Marshfield Assocs stated it has 576,141 shares. Provident Tru Company has 2.00 million shares.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $522.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 13,300 shares to 9,000 shares, valued at $230,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 6,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,389 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $966.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Short Term Municipal (Shm) by 64,178 shares to 284,006 shares, valued at $13.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultra Short Term (Mint) (MINT) by 19,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,544 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Growth (Ivw) (IVW).