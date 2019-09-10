Smithbridge Asset Management Upped Its Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Holding; Solar Cap LTD (SLRC) Holder Muzinich & Company Decreased Its Stake by $2.03 Million

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (SLRC) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 101,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The institutional investor held 535,866 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, down from 637,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Solar Cap Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $870.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.64. About 35,411 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 2.58% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 45 Cents/Share; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q-End Net Asset Value $21.87/Share; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Solar Capital Ratings at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD SLRC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.47; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 45C; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOLAR CAPITAL LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q EPS 47c

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.11B market cap company. The stock increased 5.94% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 13.10M shares traded or 28.09% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month

Analysts await Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SLRC’s profit will be $18.97 million for 11.47 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Solar Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 21, 2017 – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2017. More interesting news about Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Solar Capital Ltd. Announces Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 Financial Results; Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.44; Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.41 Per Share for Q4, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold SLRC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 1.74% more from 22.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Invest Mgmt Llc reported 491,489 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 87,323 shares. Minnesota-based Punch Associates Inv has invested 0.59% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). First Mercantile Trust holds 5,309 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.78% or 86,097 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 10,942 shares. Signia Capital Mngmt invested in 3.99% or 157,893 shares. Moreover, Neville Rodie And Shaw has 0.11% invested in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Utd Cap Advisers Lc, California-based fund reported 66,325 shares. Sei stated it has 270,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Van Eck owns 0.03% invested in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 251,902 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 189,742 shares. Catalyst Advisors Ltd Llc owns 8,470 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 49,993 shares.