Smithbridge Asset Management Trimmed Oracle Com (ORCL) Position by $457,390; Ii Vi (IIVI) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Trimmed Position by $658,193

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 17,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,339 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 108,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.09. About 485,325 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 19.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C; 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine; 30/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.99. About 10.92 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of; 10/05/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Enables Earned Value Management to Improve Project Delivery; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Positive Vibe Ahead Of Fed Decision, And Facebook Creates Buzz With Cryptocurrency – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: Revenue Acceleration Should Drive Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Oracle Collaborates with Top Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Members to Rethink Customer Data Platform Market – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Earnings Review: Heading To The Clouds – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, Bloom Energy, CommScope, Dell, HP, Oracle, Shopify, Tesla and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53M and $166.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability owns 0.91% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 103,795 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.71% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Argi Services Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,288 shares stake. Factory Mutual Comm, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.62M shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.1% or 24,269 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab has 1.43% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 12.76 million shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co holds 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 3,480 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 3,630 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 122,200 shares. Sfmg Limited owns 4,811 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd owns 0.19% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 237,423 shares. 7,718 were reported by Orca Investment Mgmt Ltd Com. Kentucky-based Regent Invest Management Lc has invested 0.47% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 556,792 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 21.12 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,500 were reported by Css Ltd Il. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 726,487 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Daruma Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 3.54% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). 123,365 are owned by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. 10,723 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division has 52 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 120,534 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Management accumulated 0% or 4,149 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology invested in 2,990 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brookstone Capital Mgmt reported 9,168 shares. Aureus Asset Management Lc holds 10,740 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 0.01% or 759,034 shares. 168,600 were accumulated by Needham Inv Management Limited Com. 6,600 are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Llc. Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edtechx Hldgs Acquisition Co by 75,000 shares to 138,973 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co (Prn) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Alberton Acquisition Corp.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $416,495 activity. SADASIVAM SHAKER also bought $493,496 worth of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) on Tuesday, May 21.

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “II-VI +12.5% on Q2 beats, in-line guide – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “II-VI Incorporated Determines Effects of Recent U.S. Commerce Department Action; Q4FY19 Guidance Unchanged – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 05/21/2019: IIVI,FNSR,ITRN,SCON – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “II-VI Incorporated Introduces High Power Collimated Laser Bars and Collimated Semi-framed Stacks for Direct Diode and DPSS Lasers – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 15.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.46 per share. IIVI’s profit will be $24.70 million for 23.13 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by II-VI Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% EPS growth.