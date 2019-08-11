Smithbridge Asset Management Trimmed Its Metlife Com (MET) Stake by $705,600 as Market Value Rose; Shannon River Fund Management Cut Ptc (PTC) Holding by $5.26 Million; Stock Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 57,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 304,523 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.07M, down from 361,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.48. About 944,666 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 22/03/2018 – HARK PTC REPORTS 15.12% INTEREST IN PETROFAC; 08/05/2018 – PTC to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FY DIV/SHR 4 RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$315M; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 17/05/2018 – PTC Continues Competitive Momentum with New and Expanded Creo Customers

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 65.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 8,864 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 25,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 5.00M shares traded or 9.48% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 30/03/2018 – MetLife and WeSure Form Strategic Digital Insurance Partnership; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of General American Life, Metropolitan Tower Life; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR; 16/05/2018 – MetLife: Board Approved McCallion’s Salary Increase in Connection With Him Becoming CFO, Effective May 10; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.96 million for 50.36 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Communications stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Moreover, Fmr Llc has 0.09% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 8.38 million shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc owns 16,041 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl stated it has 108,265 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Three Peaks Management Ltd Liability accumulated 30,505 shares. Capital Inv Services Of America holds 2.61% or 176,921 shares in its portfolio. Ci Investments Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 42,250 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs reported 14,595 shares stake. 184,522 are owned by Raymond James &. Massachusetts Communications Ma holds 1.75 million shares. Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 145,978 shares. Strs Ohio holds 24,900 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 46,613 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Assoc LP accumulated 0% or 4,634 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 109,632 shares.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why PTC Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate PTC Inc. (PTC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PTC Therapeutics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ptc Inc (PTC) EVP, Field Operations Matthew Lessner Cohen Sold $900,000 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, PTC, HD – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 7,159 shares to 62,059 shares, valued at $18.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 263,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invs Lc reported 1.14% stake. Charles Schwab Incorporated holds 0.14% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 5.05 million shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.14% or 140,458 shares. Loews Corporation reported 0% stake. Flippin Bruce & Porter has invested 1.63% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Palladium Limited Liability stated it has 8,045 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nebraska-based Cls Investments Lc has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 322,219 were accumulated by Amer Grp. Perkins Coie Tru Company holds 0.89% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 44,843 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited invested in 0.05% or 41,801 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.18% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 22,766 shares. Dodge And Cox reported 46.43 million shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30.07 million shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Td, a Tennessee-based fund reported 945 shares.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53M and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More important recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.