Smithbridge Asset Management Stake in Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Has Boosted by $338,410; Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) as Market Valuation Rose

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.79M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 14.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 31,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 193,960 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79 million, down from 225,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.19. About 1.57M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 115,547 shares to 384,662 shares, valued at $14.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 61,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 681,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27B for 12.61 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.