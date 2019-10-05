Smithbridge Asset Management Stake in Footlocker Com (FL) Lifted as Shares Declined; First Light Asset Management Holds Stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD)

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 14.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 396,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 3.14M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.21M, up from 2.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 185,902 shares traded or 1.90% up from the average. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI ARRAYED FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY FOR DETECTING ANTIBODIES TO BABESIA MICROTI IN HUMAN PLASMA SAMPLES; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Footlocker Inc Com (FL) by 109.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 23,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 44,142 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85 million, up from 21,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Footlocker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.62. About 1.39M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 30/04/2018 – Top High School Basketball Players Descend On Southern California For Ballislife All-American Game Presented By Eastbay; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 03/05/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); 12/03/2018 Foot Locker Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker knows cool sneakers, and that’s why stocks are rallying: Analyst; 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker: No Changes to 2018 Base Salaries for Top Executives; 22/05/2018 – Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.345 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Invo

More notable recent Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Oxford Immunotec Announces Purchase of Assets of Boulder Diagnostics Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2014, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Quest Diagnostics Completes Acquisition of US Laboratory Services Business of Oxford Immunotec – PR Newswire” published on November 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” on May 19, 2019. More interesting news about Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cadence: 2Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oxford Immunotec Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call for March 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold OXFD shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 4.95% more from 23.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer & Com has 0.03% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 70,400 shares. Grandeur Peak Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 795,628 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Financial Bank Of America De has 26,569 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.57 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Boston Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). First Light Asset Management invested in 6% or 3.14M shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Inc Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Zacks Inv Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 25,087 shares. Consonance Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 2.34M shares. Endurant Capital LP has 3.41% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Signaturefd Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Granahan Mgmt Ma accumulated 0.53% or 777,964 shares. Citadel Limited Liability accumulated 326,304 shares. Essex Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD).

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $720.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 11,984 shares to 499,344 shares, valued at $20.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 403,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:HBIO).

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Foot Locker: Worth The Gamble – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 25% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Foot Locker, Inc. Announces Strategic Investment In NTWRK – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons Foot Locker Stock Dropped to a 52-Week Low – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold FL shares while 126 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 102.98 million shares or 3.11% less from 106.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate owns 10,129 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Pnc Fin Svcs holds 0% or 60,736 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 14,625 shares. 329 are owned by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Com accumulated 11,869 shares. 1.08 million were accumulated by Prudential Public Limited Liability Corporation. Chevy Chase Trust invested in 92,351 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Trexquant Invest LP reported 0.12% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.08% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.12% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 7,626 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 0% or 16,327 shares. 1,343 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications.