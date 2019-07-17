Smithbridge Asset Management Raised Its Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Position by $338,410; Shares Declined; Madison Investment Holdings Maintains Holding in Analog Devices (ADI)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 11.06M shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 79,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 515,621 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.28M, up from 436,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.94. About 1.35M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 6,631 shares to 496,557 shares, valued at $38.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 45,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 728,550 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

