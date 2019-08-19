Smithbridge Asset Management Position in Oracle Com (ORCL) Has Cut by $457,390 as Shares Rose; Employers Holdings (EIG) Position Maintained by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 13,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.33% . The institutional investor held 63,679 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 50,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 7,982 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 2.95 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 246,930 shares to 105,864 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 4.96 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.20M shares, and cut its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

More notable recent Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bellatrix Announces Debt Refinancing Transaction and NYSE Listing Notification – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Employers Holdings, Inc. Launches Two Major Initiatives to Capture Opportunity in a Changing Industry – Business Wire” published on January 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Employers Holdings – Sustainable Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold EIG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 24.99 million shares or 4.51% less from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 20,865 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 22,485 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated invested in 0% or 89,671 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 42,610 shares. Prospector Ptnrs Limited invested in 104,900 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd invested 0.01% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 12,929 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 296,935 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability holds 28,314 shares. Loomis Sayles And Co Limited Partnership holds 453,279 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Denali Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Secor Capital Lp owns 26,761 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors owns 29 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valmark Advisers accumulated 3,766 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.50 million shares. Cap Counsel has 1.13% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Conning accumulated 0.1% or 60,696 shares. L S Advsr has invested 0.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Boltwood Capital Management has invested 1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 18,848 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 37,559 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd reported 113,013 shares. West Oak Capital Lc owns 38,015 shares. Caprock Gp has 64,564 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 1.61 million shares. Fort Ltd Partnership owns 45,954 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Caledonia Investments Public Limited invested in 763,500 shares or 11.76% of the stock. Chem Bank & Trust accumulated 62,262 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.