Smithbridge Asset Management Maintains Stake in Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB); Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Partnervest Advisory Services Has Raised Position by $354,220 as Valuation Declined

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 940,558 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 199 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 1,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $29.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.83. About 448,492 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Parks Associates: 28% of U.S. Broadband Households Are Familiar With Amazon Alexa; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 18/04/2018 – Bezos Discloses Amazon Prime Membership Total For First Time — MarketWatch; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 05/04/2018 – The issue could give a competitive advantage to either Amazon or its rival package shippers; 30/04/2018 – In Age of Amazon, a Warehouse Powerhouse Is Getting Even Bigger; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID IN TALKS WITH AZUL TO SHIP GOODS IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 03/04/2018 – The president reinforces his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the United States Post Office; 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 19/04/2018 – CNN: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels promotin…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2,290 shares. Tdam Usa has invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Zuckerman Inv Group Llc has invested 0.16% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 127,259 shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Company Mi Adv reported 0.28% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Shelton Capital has 0.21% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Art Ltd Liability Corp has 0.5% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 191,284 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 3.10M shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Bollard Grp Inc Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,981 shares. Toth Finance Advisory, a Virginia-based fund reported 106 shares. 4.97 million are owned by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability. Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Barclays Plc reported 3.73 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Selway Asset Mgmt holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 47,215 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,513 were reported by Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 8,936 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 3.99% or 8,978 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W And invested in 4,034 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 1.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Heritage Corporation has 0.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,422 shares. Cwm Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 3,452 shares. 2,724 are owned by Willingdon Wealth Mngmt. Steinberg Asset Mngmt invested in 3,054 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Claar Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,088 shares or 4.36% of its portfolio. Osher Van De Voorde Management stated it has 5,816 shares or 4.6% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 4,024 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 25.67 million shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Co holds 3.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 60,255 shares.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $241.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 119.99M shares to 9,570 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 31.77M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,848 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

