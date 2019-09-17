Smithbridge Asset Management Maintains Stake in Footlocker Com (FL); North Star Asset Management Increases Position in Aes (AES)

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 24,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 923,339 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.48 million, up from 899,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 1.84M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises AES Corp. Rating to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 25/05/2018 – Ceramic Fiber (RCF and AES Wool) Market – Global Forecast to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – AES ALTO MAIPO INVESTMENT EXPOSURE INCREASED BY $270M; 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE; 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES); 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS STILL CONSIDERING POSSIBLE SHARE OFFER

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Footlocker Inc Com (FL) by 109.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 23,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 44,142 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85 million, up from 21,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Footlocker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.43. About 859,436 shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER CFO LAUREN PETERS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a; 07/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. – FL; 25/05/2018 – A string of solid earnings reports has kept equities afloat this week, with Foot Locker adding to the optimism on Friday; 03/05/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); 22/04/2018 – DJ Foot Locker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FL); 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Investors (FL); 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Debt on Its Balance Sheet Was $125M at May 5

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Rebounds Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Analysts Grow Cautious on HPQ and FL Stocks Ahead of Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Foot Locker Is Kicking Itself After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ATGE, FL, FSLY and TELL among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.