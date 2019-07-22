Smithbridge Asset Management Maintains Position in Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB); Salzhauer Michael Has Increased Its Position in Cit Group (CIT) by $309,683

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 50.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 6,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,589 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 488,087 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 5.70% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 06/03/2018 – CIT Announces Public Offerings Of Senior Unsecured Notes And Subordinated Notes; 06/03/2018 – CIT OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – FinTech Breakthrough Names CIT Point-Of-Sale Platform As “Best Small Business Lending Solution” In 2018; 26/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON MAY 23, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY CIT; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $79M Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners; 14/03/2018 – CIT REPLACES PWC W/ DELOITTE AFTER REPORTING MATERIAL WEAKNESS; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate CIT Group’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’ and Subordinated Notes ‘BB’; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Rev $495M; 24/05/2018 – CIT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.71. About 12.81 million shares traded or 28.70% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Schlumberger NV (SLB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “We Are Back In Schlumberger, And You Should Be Too – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reviewing My RPC And Schlumberger Purchases 1 Year Later – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Limited invested in 1.34% or 506,009 shares. Moreover, Zuckerman Invest Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has 0.16% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 15,762 shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Com reported 21,050 shares stake. Sol Mgmt owns 10,977 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 22,067 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 0.06% or 3,418 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Reynders Mcveigh Ltd holds 0.05% or 10,101 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fin owns 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 46,426 shares. B T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kempen Capital Management Nv accumulated 236,130 shares. Tower Bridge accumulated 23,883 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Plc stated it has 8.69M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 6,276 were accumulated by Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation. Jolley Asset Management Limited Co reported 66,906 shares.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 36,795 shares to 2,005 shares, valued at $101,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 30,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,487 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).