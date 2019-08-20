Smithbridge Asset Management Lowered Metlife Com (MET) Position as Share Value Rose; Shareholder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Increased Facebook (FB) Holding

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 28,924 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, up from 22,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $184.22. About 5.41 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Trust Crisis: Americans Say It Has Harmed Democracy, Only 1 in 4 Believe Positive Development for Society, According to New Survey From Digital Citizens Alliance; 25/04/2018 – North Korea’s elite quitting Facebook, concealing internet activity -researcher; 04/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: DELETED DATA AFTER FACEBOOK CONTACTED US; 19/03/2018 – Lawmakers on two continents are demanding answers from Facebook on Cambridge Analytica data misuse; 08/05/2018 – Chris Cox is becoming Facebook’s most important executive not named Mark Zuckerberg:; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COMMENTS ON FTC PROBE: NBC; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg and Sandberg need to address the Cambridge Analytica issue, says this NYU professor; 01/05/2018 – CEO #MarkZuckerberg says that Facebook is bringing AR camera effects to Messenger:; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK ORDERED TO COMPLY WITH U.S. TAX INVESTIGATION; 24/04/2018 – WHATSAPP SAYS IN THE COMING WEEKS, USERS WILL BE ABLE TO DOWNLOAD AND SEE THE “LIMITED DATA” THAT IT COLLECTS

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 65.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 16,800 shares as the company's stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 8,864 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 25,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $42.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 2.26 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CORRECTING and REPLACING MetLife’s Retirement & Income Solutions Customer Service Center Receives J.D. Power Certification – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Investment Management Originates Record $7.7 Billion in Private Placement Debt For 1H 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Named to FTSE4Good Index – CSRwire.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

