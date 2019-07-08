Smithbridge Asset Management Lifted Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Holding by $338,410; Logan Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) as Shares Rose

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 5,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,151 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, down from 16,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $190.27. About 794,180 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.82. About 4.14M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 76,422 shares to 800,800 shares, valued at $25.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) by 9,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Central Commercial Bank And Tru has invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hgk Asset owns 0.14% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,600 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 0.05% or 637 shares. Adage Prtnrs Gp Ltd holds 0.35% or 800,500 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 308,309 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt One Limited. 121,234 are owned by Cibc Asset Management. Ghp Investment Advisors has invested 0.33% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Liability invested in 1.18M shares or 3.23% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa holds 443,835 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 1.44M shares. Verity Verity Ltd Liability invested in 1.47% or 36,351 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Optimum Advsrs owns 2,016 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Drexel Morgan & Communications reported 20,625 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 429,892 shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp holds 0.38% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 142,159 shares. North American Mngmt invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Macnealy Hoover Mngmt holds 0.93% or 27,811 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 85,685 shares. Cadence Capital Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,067 shares. Inverness Counsel New York holds 6,387 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 2.78 million shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company, Ohio-based fund reported 781 shares. Farmers Natl Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fincl Corp holds 0.03% or 3,601 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 615,598 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.05% stake. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 10,369 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

