Smithbridge Asset Management Lifted Position in Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) by $338,410; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Value Rose While Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Stake by $354,914

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,440 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 5,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $111.53. About 301,908 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 1.34M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 658,305 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Amer Century Incorporated holds 8.36M shares. Hsbc Holdings Public reported 2.69M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Town And Country National Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Energy Opportunities Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 5.4% or 53,411 shares. Roanoke Asset owns 35,240 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Dubuque National Bank Trust has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lockheed Martin Management accumulated 76,200 shares. Marco Invest Llc has invested 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Co owns 1.29 million shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 121 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 73 shares stake. 325 were accumulated by First Personal Finance Ser. Cypress Grp Inc owns 41,882 shares. B Riley Wealth Management reported 0.52% stake.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 32,907 shares to 119,901 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 151,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assocs holds 109,962 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp owns 170,062 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 16,545 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Boston Advisors Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Capital Intl Investors, California-based fund reported 1.15 million shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Co reported 9 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs Incorporated reported 39,415 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 190 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 0.07% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 6,756 shares. Somerset has 617 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.03% or 385,926 shares. Old Bank & Trust In reported 48,808 shares stake. California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $326.63 million for 14.01 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

