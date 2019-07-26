Smithbridge Asset Management Increases Holding in Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB); Timber Hill Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $347,840; Stock Price Rose

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 7.46 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019

Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 4,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 10,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $74.93. About 8.83M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,450 are owned by Weybosset Research Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Axa holds 0.04% or 252,292 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Prns Limited Liability reported 16,165 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 42,410 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Aldebaran has 0.19% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Company holds 27,773 shares. Moreover, Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Limited Com Ny holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8,685 shares. Interactive Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 55 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, St James Ltd Llc has 3.3% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Washington-based Perkins Coie has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hills Savings Bank And Company has invested 0.3% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kings Point Mngmt accumulated 0% or 282 shares. Asset One Company Ltd holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 762,976 shares.