Smithbridge Asset Management Increased Its Position in Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) by $338,410 as Stock Declined; Nokia (NOK) Holding Maintained by Folketrygdfondet

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 4.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 21.41 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.49M, up from 17.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.37. About 22.92 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 06/03/2018 – Nokia Names Sanjay Goel President of Global Services Unit; 27/04/2018 – TechnoBuffalo: Nokia X6 looks awesome for a mid-range phone; 06/03/2018 – Nokia appoints Sanjay Goel as President of Global Services and member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 06/03/2018 – Nokia Appoints Sanjay Goel President of Global Services; 24/04/2018 – Fone Arena: Nokia X6 with 5.8-inch FHD+ 19:9 display, dual rear cameras, ZEISS optics expected to be announced on April 27; 12/04/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Google in talks to buy Nokia’s in-flight broadband; 30/05/2018 – Resolutions of the Nokia Annual General Meeting 2018, Nokia Board of Directors established a Technology Committee; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE COULD USE NOKIA TECHNOLOGY TO IMPROVE INFLIGHT WIFI; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS EFFECTIVE UNTIL NOV 30, 2019 AND IT TERMINATED CORRESPONDING REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION GRANTED ON MAY 23, 2017; 07/05/2018 – FirstPost: Nokia tax dispute: Freeze on Finnish firm’s idle Chennai factory to remain until all legal disputes are settled

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 12.60 million shares traded or 26.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25M shares, valued at $274.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.