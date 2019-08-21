Smithbridge Asset Management Holds Holding in Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB); Westfield Capital Management Company LP Position in Haemonetics (HAE) Raised by $1.66 Million as Market Value Rose

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 7.53 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 728,979 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.77M, up from 709,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $135.02. About 329,418 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS™ Enhanced Software with YES™ Technology; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Exits Position in Haemonetics; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 10/04/2018 – Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “We Are Back In Schlumberger, And You Should Be Too – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability reported 1.25% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0.06% or 3,418 shares. 37,076 are owned by Alexandria Cap Limited Com. 51,519 are held by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability holds 41,104 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,551 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fdx Advisors accumulated 25,736 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tortoise Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 235 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Davis R M holds 0.01% or 6,424 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company reported 411,992 shares. Middleton Ma invested in 0.37% or 52,968 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $8.91 million activity.

More notable recent Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Haemonetics (HAE) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is Analog Devices (ADI) Up 14% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Haemonetics Corporation Updates Financial Reporting Segments – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.